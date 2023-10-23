Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 625.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS:REM opened at $20.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

