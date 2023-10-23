Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,504,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $211.67 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $248.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Citigroup lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.85.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

