Mutual Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,104,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $126.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

