Mutual Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,920,000 after purchasing an additional 646,428 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $48.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

