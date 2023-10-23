Mutual Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,503,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,086,000 after acquiring an additional 747,652 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $16.11 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.