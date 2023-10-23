Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $87.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.