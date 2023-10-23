Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 7,682 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 276,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Redburn Partners raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.