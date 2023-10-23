Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

