Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,653,000 after buying an additional 2,403,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,158,000 after purchasing an additional 620,993 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $196,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.