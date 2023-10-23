Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $942.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

