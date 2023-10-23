Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $77.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

