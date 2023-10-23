Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,951 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $72.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

