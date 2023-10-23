Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 558,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,008,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 511,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 60,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $429.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $61.68.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

