Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 37,785 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,785 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.