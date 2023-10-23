Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,846 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.