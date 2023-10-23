Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 461 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

SPG stock opened at $106.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day moving average is $112.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.28 and a twelve month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.50%.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

