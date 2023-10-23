nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stake Cut by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of nCino by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO opened at $27.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens lowered nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on nCino

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,784 shares of company stock worth $1,061,074. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.