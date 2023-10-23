Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $110.44 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $551,455.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,429,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

