Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $221.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.67. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

