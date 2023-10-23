Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $485.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $441.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

