Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after buying an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9,258.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after buying an additional 3,158,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $94.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

