NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,362 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NovoCure by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 280.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NovoCure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $14.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.10.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

