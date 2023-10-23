Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Nucor worth $32,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $141.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $125.28 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

