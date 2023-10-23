Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) vs. Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Critical Contrast

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) and Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Premier shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Nutex Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Premier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutex Health and Premier’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million 0.60 -$424.78 million ($0.69) -0.29 Premier $1.34 billion 1.76 $175.03 million $1.47 13.41

Risk and Volatility

Premier has higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nutex Health and Premier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Premier 1 6 3 0 2.20

Nutex Health currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,276.38%. Premier has a consensus target price of $29.64, indicating a potential upside of 50.29%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Premier.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -225.91% -31.81% -8.64% Premier 13.10% 12.45% 8.31%

Summary

Premier beats Nutex Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. The Population Health Management segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment leases land and hospital building. It also provides healthcare and facility management services; and healthcare billing, coding, and collection services. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Premier

Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions. This segment also provides the ASCENDrive programs for members to receive group purchasing programs, tiers, and prices; SURPASS Performance Group services; and STOCKD, an e-commerce platform, as well as direct sourcing business; SaaS informatics products; supply chain co-management services; purchased services contracts; direct sourcing solutions; and supply chain resiliency programs. The Performance Services segment provides technology and services platform with offerings that help optimize performance in three main areas, including clinical intelligence, margin improvement, and value-based care under the PINC AI brand; third party administrator services and management of health benefit programs under the Contigo Health brand; and digital invoicing and payables services that offers financial support services to healthcare product suppliers and service providers under the Remitra brand. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

