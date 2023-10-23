Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,139 shares of company stock valued at $907,006 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $74.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $80.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

