ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $67.58 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.79.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

