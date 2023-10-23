Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,811,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after buying an additional 49,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $882,464.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

ONTO opened at $117.97 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.30.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

