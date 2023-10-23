Orca Energy Group (ORXGF) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) is one of 362 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Orca Energy Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of Orca Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orca Energy Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orca Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Orca Energy Group Competitors 180.51% 7.80% 3.66%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orca Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Orca Energy Group Competitors 654 4159 7775 297 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Orca Energy Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 68.64%. Given Orca Energy Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orca Energy Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orca Energy Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orca Energy Group N/A N/A 25.44 Orca Energy Group Competitors $826.28 million $218.89 million -50.81

Orca Energy Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Orca Energy Group. Orca Energy Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Orca Energy Group competitors beat Orca Energy Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo block located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc. and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc. in July 2020. Orca Energy Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

