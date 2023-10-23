ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 744.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 57.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 116.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IX stock opened at $89.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.23. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.78 and a 1-year high of $101.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IX

ORIX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.