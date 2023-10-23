Persimmon (LON:PSN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $951.40

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 951.40 ($11.62) and last traded at GBX 952.99 ($11.64), with a volume of 184055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 973.40 ($11.89).

PSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($19.54) to GBX 1,090 ($13.31) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.66) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,281.71 ($15.66).

Persimmon Stock Down 2.1 %

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,041.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is presently 7,766.99%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

