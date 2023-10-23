Pine Valley Mining Co. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:PVMCF)

Pine Valley Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:PVMCF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.
Pine Valley Mining Price Performance
Shares of PVMCF opened at $0.01 on Monday. Pine Valley Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
Pine Valley Mining Company Profile
