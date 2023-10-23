Pine Valley Mining Co. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:PVMCF)

Pine Valley Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:PVMCFGet Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of PVMCF opened at $0.01 on Monday. Pine Valley Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Pine Valley Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Willow Creek Coal Mine, which produces pulverized coal injection and coking coal, located near Chetwynd, Canada. The company also has interests in Pine Pass, Crassier Creek, Falling Creek, Fisher Creek, and Indin Lake gold property.

