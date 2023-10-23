Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.