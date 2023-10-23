Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,020.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,132.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,284.67. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.78 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

