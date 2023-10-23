Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,191,160 Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,191,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 2.91% of Augmedix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Augmedix by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,170 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 93.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 696,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Augmedix by 277.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 477,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 351,279 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 577.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 980.09% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Augmedix from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

