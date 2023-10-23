Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,340 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $411.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.29.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $393.03 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.62 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

