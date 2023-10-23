Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 181,076 Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 181,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Stock Down 8.3 %
RTO opened at $27.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
