Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $6.95 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

S&P Global Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $350.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.31 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,657 shares of company stock worth $8,067,634 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

