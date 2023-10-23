Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $7.14 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $564,881,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,062,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $115.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average of $165.66. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

