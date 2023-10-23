Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $7.31 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $269.78 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.72 and a one year high of $295.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.93. The company has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

