Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $7.50 Million in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 205,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 16.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 409.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,928,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

