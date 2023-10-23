Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $584.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $565.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.