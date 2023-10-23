Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of RBC Bearings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $481,554,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $348,759,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $267,182,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.20.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,380 shares of company stock worth $1,265,846. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RBC opened at $225.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $256.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.59 and its 200-day moving average is $223.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.11. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $387.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.72 million. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

