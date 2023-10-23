Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 55,224 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 72.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $108.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.46 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

