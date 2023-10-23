Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPHI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7744 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 23.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This is an increase from Positive Physicians’s previous dividend of $0.69.
Positive Physicians Stock Up 20.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PPHI opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. Positive Physicians has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.99.
Positive Physicians Company Profile
