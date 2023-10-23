PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0026

PotCoin (POT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $17.20 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00217552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012664 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014001 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

