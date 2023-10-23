Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $41,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Prologis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Prologis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

