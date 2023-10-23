Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $90.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.70. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRU

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.