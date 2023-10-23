Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $251.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.40. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $250.82 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.80.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

