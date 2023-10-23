Ramsay Health Care (RMSYF) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) is one of 62 public companies in the “Medical Care Facilities” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ramsay Health Care to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Ramsay Health Care pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ramsay Health Care pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medical Care Facilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 57.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A 23.39 Ramsay Health Care Competitors $2.64 billion $57.47 million 345.92

Profitability

Ramsay Health Care’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ramsay Health Care. Ramsay Health Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A Ramsay Health Care Competitors 5.01% -14.34% 1.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ramsay Health Care and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramsay Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A Ramsay Health Care Competitors 129 916 1188 2 2.48

As a group, “Medical Care Facilities” companies have a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Ramsay Health Care’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ramsay Health Care has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Ramsay Health Care shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ramsay Health Care rivals beat Ramsay Health Care on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

