Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $354,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 192,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 87.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $122.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.26 and its 200-day moving average is $144.11.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

